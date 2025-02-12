Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12 February 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12 February 2025
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Oil India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Vedanta Ltd.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Eight stocks to buy and sell today—12 February
- Recommended stocks to buy and sell for 12 February—Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India recommend stocks to trade today.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: This new-age logistics player has turned profitable and is set to ride the e-commerce boom
- Delhivery, India's leading logistics player, has shown strong revenue growth. Despite its high EV/Ebitda multiple, recent profitability improvements and stock correction make it one to watch.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy on 12 February: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for today
- Stocks to buy: Here are two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for today, 12 February
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Hexaware's IPO: A risky gamble in uncertain times
- Hexaware's IPO opens today amid market volatility and a cautious IT services sector, which could test investor confidence. Despite impressive growth figures, challenges like client reliance and talent retention loom large. Will Hexaware's return to the public market succeed?
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy—12 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today
- Stocks to buy today: As Nifty returns near the 23,000 level, Ankush Bajaj has three stocks recommendations for today