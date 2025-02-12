Hello User
Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12 February 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
12 Feb 2025, 06:08 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12 February 2025

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Oil India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Vedanta Ltd.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Eight stocks to buy and sell today—12 February

  • Recommended stocks to buy and sell for 12 February—Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India recommend stocks to trade today.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: This new-age logistics player has turned profitable and is set to ride the e-commerce boom

  • Delhivery, India's leading logistics player, has shown strong revenue growth. Despite its high EV/Ebitda multiple, recent profitability improvements and stock correction make it one to watch.
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy on 12 February: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for today

  • Stocks to buy: Here are two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for today, 12 February
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Hexaware's IPO: A risky gamble in uncertain times

  • Hexaware's IPO opens today amid market volatility and a cautious IT services sector, which could test investor confidence. Despite impressive growth figures, challenges like client reliance and talent retention loom large. Will Hexaware's return to the public market succeed?
Read the full story here

12 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy—12 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today

  • Stocks to buy today: As Nifty returns near the 23,000 level, Ankush Bajaj has three stocks recommendations for today
Read the full story here

