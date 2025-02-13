LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025 : Natco Pharma Q3 Results: Net profit declines 38% to ₹132.4 crore, dividend declared

Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 01:08 AM IST

