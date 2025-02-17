Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025 : 10% earnings cut: Edelweiss AMC CIO sees a rebound only in second half of FY26

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 10% earnings cut: Edelweiss AMC CIO sees a rebound only in second half of FY26
- Factors that could drive foreign capital into India include stability of the dollar, transparency on tariffs, and a strengthening earnings outlook, says Trideep Bhattacharya
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy on 17 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today
- Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj has three stock recommendations for 17 February
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy on 17 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 17 February.