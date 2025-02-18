Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 February 2025

3 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
18 Feb 2025, 06:16:05 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 February 2025

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Sanofi SA, Affle (India) Ltd, Godawari Power and Ispat Limited, Capri Global Capital, and Bayer CropScience
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 06:12:14 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18 February 2025

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — Power Grid Corp., Waaree Energies, and Greaves Cotton
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 06:00:18 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Five stocks to buy and sell today—18 February

  • Stocks to buy and sell for 18 February—Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India recommend stocks to trade today.
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 05:45:17 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy for 18 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks

  • Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 18 February.
Read the full story here

18 Feb 2025, 05:30:18 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock to buy and sell for 18 February: Raja Venkatraman recommends these three stocks

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 18 February.
Read the full story here

