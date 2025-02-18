Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 18, 2025 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 February 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
18 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 February 2025
Read the full story here
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Sanofi SA, Affle (India) Ltd, Godawari Power and Ispat Limited, Capri Global Capital, and Bayer CropScience
18 Feb 2025, 06:12 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 18 February 2025
Read the full story here
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — Power Grid Corp., Waaree Energies, and Greaves Cotton
18 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Five stocks to buy and sell today—18 February
Read the full story here
- Stocks to buy and sell for 18 February—Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India recommend stocks to trade today.
18 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy for 18 February: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks
Read the full story here
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 18 February.
18 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock to buy and sell for 18 February: Raja Venkatraman recommends these three stocks
Read the full story here
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 18 February.