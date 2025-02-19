Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 18 2025 15:57:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 0.11%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.60 -0.71%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,668.40 -0.43%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.10 2.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.40 2.94%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025 : Hurun List 2024: Reliance, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank among India's top 10 most valuable companies
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025 : Hurun List 2024: Reliance, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank among India's top 10 most valuable companies

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 12:57 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 19, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Latest news on February 19, 2025: Hurun List 2024: Reliance Industries topped Hurun’s list of the 10 most valuable private companies in India, followed by TCS and HDFC in second and third place, respectively. (Image Credit: iStock)Premium
Latest news on February 19, 2025: Hurun List 2024: Reliance Industries topped Hurun’s list of the 10 most valuable private companies in India, followed by TCS and HDFC in second and third place, respectively. (Image Credit: iStock)

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
19 Feb 2025, 12:57:01 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Hurun List 2024: Reliance, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank among India's top 10 most valuable companies

  • Hurun List 2024: The list of most valued companies is led by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries with a 17.5 lakh crore valuation, while TCS at 16.1 lakh crore with a 30 per cent growth.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue