Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 February 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 February 2025

5 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 February 2025
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 February 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
24 Feb 2025, 06:56:22 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 February 2025

  • Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Bikaji Foods International, Affle (India), V Guard Industries, Kaynes Technology India and Anand Rathi Wealth.
24 Feb 2025, 06:22:57 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Monday— February 24, 2025

  • Stock Market Today: For Nifty 50 index a quick technical pullback rally is possible, if it succeeds in holding above 22950. If it does, it could bounce back to 23100-23200. However if it falls below 22720, the correction wave is likely to continue, said experts
24 Feb 2025, 06:19:23 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 24 February 2025

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — SBI Life Insurance, Kaynes Technology India, and Kansai Nerolac Paints
24 Feb 2025, 06:00:21 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Eight stock picks for 24 February—two steel giants among stocks recommended by market experts on Monday

  • NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India have select stock recommendations for 24 February
24 Feb 2025, 05:40:18 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: India's valuation edge over China and other EMs may face pressure, warns Tata AMC's Singh

  • Rahul Singh of Tata AMC believes that earnings downgrades might continue at a moderate pace for a quarter or so before the Budget stimulus and monetary policy easing start to take effect.
24 Feb 2025, 05:30:19 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Three stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman picks three stocks for trading on 24 February

  • Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader recommends three stocks to buy on 24 February.
24 Feb 2025, 05:20:17 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 24 February

  • MarketSmith India analyses the Nifty and Bank Nifty's performances and recommends two stocks to buy on 24 February.
