Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025 : Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - February 25

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy and sell today - February 25
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended two stocks to buy today – Berger Paints India and SBI Cards and Payment Services – and has recommended selling Tata Elxsi stock futures.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to watch: NTPC, LIC, Biocon, Texmaco Rail, Manappuram Finance among shares to remain in focus today
- Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on February 25
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,595.00 level, a discount of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty to Trump tariffs to tech stocks sell-off
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,588 level, a discount of nearly 25 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick four intraday stocks for today — 25 February 2025
- Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts pick four intraday stocks for today — NACL, Andhra Paper, Indian Overseas Bank or IOB, and Starlog Enterprises
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 25 February 2025
- Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Camlin Fine Sciences, GSK plc, GRM Overseas, Avanti Feeds, and Som Distilleries and Breweries.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday— February 25, 2025
- Stock Market Today: The underlying trend of Nifty-50 continues to be negative and there is a possibility of more weakness down to the next support of 22400 levels in the short term. Immediate resistance is placed at 22750 levels, said Experts
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 25 February 2025
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell today — CESC, Hero MotoCorp, and Can Fin Homes.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Recommended stocks to watch: Top 8 stock picks by market experts for 25 February
- Here are the select stock recommendations for 24 February from Ankush Bajaj, NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 25 February
- Stocks to buy today: Here are three stock recommendations from market expert Ankush Bajaj for 25 February
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Three stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman picks three stocks for 25 February
- Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 25 February.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India’s top stock picks for 25 February
- MarketSmith India analyses the Nifty and Bank Nifty's performances and recommends two stocks to buy on 25 February.