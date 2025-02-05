Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025 : Stocks to buy under 100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 5 February 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 06:18 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy today — 5 February 2025
- Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend five shares to buy or sell on Wednesday — IFCI, Alok Industries, GSS Infotech, Peninsula Land, and MTNL.
05 Feb 2025, 06:12 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 5 February 2025
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Mastek Ltd, Concord Biotech, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Craftsman Automation.
05 Feb 2025, 06:06 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday— 5 February 2025
- Stock Market Today: Nifty-50 has broken critical resistance at the 200 DEMA 23,620 strengthening its position further. The next target range stands at 23,900–24,200, as per analysts.
05 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Five stocks to trade today—5 February
- Stock recommendations for 5 February from Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith India.
05 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: WeWork India IPO: A game-changer or just a cash-out?
- WeWork India’s IPO marks a pivotal moment for the country’s flexible workspace sector. With a pure offer-for-sale structure and no fresh capital infusion, will investors back its growth story or see it as a promoter exit?
05 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 5, 2025
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Zydus Lifesciences, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, and Can Fin Homes.
05 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks for 5 February
- MarketSmith India recommends these two stocks for Wednesday, 5 February.
05 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Are AMC stocks still a good bet even as markets correct?
- The Indian AMC industry's long-term prospects remain strong due to low penetration and the financialization of savings. However, brokerage firms have slightly lowered estimates amid market volatility.