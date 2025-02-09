Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 9, 2025 : Brainbees Solutions Q3 Results: FirstCry parent narrows net loss by 70% to ₹ 14.7 crore, revenue up 14.3% YoY

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 02:15 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on February 9, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide