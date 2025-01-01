Hello User
Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 1, 2025 : Top gainers of 2024 | Trent, M&M among top 10 Nifty 50 performers, deliver hefty 25-135% returns in last 12 months

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 1, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Latest news on January 1, 2025: Top gainers of 2024: Tata Group-owned Trent has emerged as the top Nifty 50 gainer of 2024 among blue chips, delivering a hefty 133 per cent return to investors over the last 12 months.

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
01 Jan 2025, 12:00 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top gainers of 2024 | Trent, M&M among top 10 Nifty 50 performers, deliver hefty 25-135% returns in last 12 months

  • Top gainers of 2024: Nifty 50's top best-performing large-caps, including Trent, M&M, Bharat Electronics, and others, delivered 25-135 per cent returns to investors in 2024.
