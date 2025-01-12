Explore
Fri Jan 10 2025 15:52:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.40 -1.89%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 300.60 2.89%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,657.15 -0.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.80 -1.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 774.45 -0.72%
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025 : Dividend Stocks: TCS, PCBL, CESC, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2025, 07:21 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 12, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
12 Jan 2025, 07:21:32 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Dividend Stocks: TCS, PCBL, CESC, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

  • Dividend Stocks: Companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.
12 Jan 2025, 06:36:10 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Week Ahead: Inflation data, Q3 Results, FII flow, crude oil, global cues among key market triggers for Sensex, Nifty

  • Stock market triggers: Q3 earnings, retail inflation data, foreign fund outflow, crude oil prices and global cues will dictate market trends this week. D-Street experts say Nifty may face resistance over 23,800.
