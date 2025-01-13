Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13 January 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
13 Jan 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13 January 2025
- Stocks to buy or sell: Experts have recommended buying these five shares: Bharti Airtel, LTIMindtree, Wipro, IRCTC and Birlasoft
13 Jan 2025, 06:19 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 13 January 2025
- Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Wipro, IRCTC, and MOIL
13 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—13 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 13 January
13 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy & sell: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 13 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 13 January.
13 Jan 2025, 05:31 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: L&T Finance, Manappuram among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on January 13
- Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January 13.
13 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 13 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 13 January.