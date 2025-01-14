Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 14 January 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 14 January 2025
- Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty 50 Index has decisively broken below the November 2024 low of 23,263.15, accompanied by a noticeable rise in the volatility index, signaling further downside risks. The next significant support is at the 22,700 level said experts
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: HCL Tech vs TCS: Which IT stock to buy today after Q3 results 2025? EXPLAINED
- HCL Tech vs TCS: Market experts noted that despite delivering a solid financial performance driven by a sharp uptick in deal wins, TCS and HCL Tech faced pressure due to higher expectations on the Street
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — January 14, 2025
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today —Piramal Pharma Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, and Precision Camshafts Ltd.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy & sell: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 14 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 14 January.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank among 6 stocks in F&O ban list on January 14
- Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January 14.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 14 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 14 January.