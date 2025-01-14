Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 14 January 2025

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 06:16 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide