Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025 : Reliance Retail Q3 Results: Net profit up 10% to ₹ 3,485 crore, revenue up 7% YoY led by festive season

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:12 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide