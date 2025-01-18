Explore
Fri Jan 17 2025 15:59:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.30 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,301.30 2.57%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 991.25 -4.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 281.85 -2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.40 0.65%
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 18, 2025 : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 Results: Net profit rises 68% to ₹724 crore, gross premium drops marginally

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2025, 12:48 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 18, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Latest news on January 18, 2025: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 Results: Net profit rises 68 per cent to ₹724 crore in the December quarter (Pixabay)Premium
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
18 Jan 2025, 12:48:04 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 Results: Net profit rises 68% to ₹724 crore, gross premium drops marginally

  • ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 Results: The gross premium dropped marginally by 0.3 per cent to 6,214 crore, compared to 6,230 crore in the year-ago period.
