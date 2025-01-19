Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 17 2025 15:59:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.30 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,301.30 2.57%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 991.25 -4.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 281.85 -2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.40 0.65%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 19, 2025 : Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy on Monday - 20 January 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 19, 2025 : Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy on Monday - 20 January 2025

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 19, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy on Monday - 20 January 2025Premium
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy on Monday - 20 January 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
19 Jan 2025, 07:33:15 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy on Monday - 20 January 2025

  • Stocks to buy under 100: The Nifty 50 index fell about 0.5% on January 17, influenced by banking and IT stocks amid foreign capital outflows. Analyst Sumeet Bagadia suggests focusing on technical stock selection.
Read the full story here

19 Jan 2025, 06:22:29 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Week Ahead: Q3 Results, FII flow, Donald Trump inauguration, global cues among key market triggers for Sensex, Nifty

  • Stock market triggers: Q3 earnings, foreign fund outflow, Donald Trump inauguration, and global cues will dictate market trends this week. D-Street experts say Nifty may test the 22,700 level.
Read the full story here

19 Jan 2025, 04:33:41 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Zomato stock down 21% from 52-week high amid market pessimism: Should you buy, sell, or hold to build sizable positions?

  • Zomato stock check: The new-age tech stock is trading 21 per cent below its all-time high mark amid weak market sentiment and last settled 2.8 per cent higher at 248.75 apiece on the BSE.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue