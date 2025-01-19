Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 19, 2025 : Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy on Monday - 20 January 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 4 shares to buy on Monday - 20 January 2025
- Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Nifty 50 index fell about 0.5% on January 17, influenced by banking and IT stocks amid foreign capital outflows. Analyst Sumeet Bagadia suggests focusing on technical stock selection.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Week Ahead: Q3 Results, FII flow, Donald Trump inauguration, global cues among key market triggers for Sensex, Nifty
- Stock market triggers: Q3 earnings, foreign fund outflow, Donald Trump inauguration, and global cues will dictate market trends this week. D-Street experts say Nifty may test the 22,700 level.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Zomato stock down 21% from 52-week high amid market pessimism: Should you buy, sell, or hold to build sizable positions?
- Zomato stock check: The new-age tech stock is trading 21 per cent below its all-time high mark amid weak market sentiment and last settled 2.8 per cent higher at ₹248.75 apiece on the BSE.