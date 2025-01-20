Explore
Fri Jan 17 2025 15:59:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.30 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,301.30 2.57%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 991.25 -4.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 281.85 -2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.40 0.65%
Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025 : Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty, Israel-Hamas ceasefire to China LPR
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025 : Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty, Israel-Hamas ceasefire to China LPR

8 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
20 Jan 2025, 07:05:52 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty, Israel-Hamas ceasefire to China LPR

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,280 level, a premium of nearly 13 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 07:00:20 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 20 January

  • Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from three analysts: Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 06:59:30 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 January 2025

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — IRB Infrastructure Developers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Data Patterns India, Monarch Networth Capital, and Shivalik Rasayan
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 06:38:00 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Laxmi Dental IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market

  • Laxmi Dental shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Laxmi Dental IPO GMP and experts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market today.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 06:22:57 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 20 January 2025

  • Stock Market Today: A decisive upside above 23400 for the Nifty-50 index could only open renewed buying enthusiasm in the market. Immediate support is placed at 23100, said experts 
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 05:54:15 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 20

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Roto Pumps, NHPC, and National Aluminium Co.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 05:50:15 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 20 January

  • Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 20 January.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 05:46:10 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on Jan 20

  • Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Angel One, and Bandhan Bank are among the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 20.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 05:45:16 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 20 January

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 20 January.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 05:30:16 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—20 January

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 20 January.
Read the full story here

20 Jan 2025, 05:30:14 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian equities not overly expensive, reflect growth prospects, says Ben Powell of BlackRock Investment Institute

  • Powell says India could gain from the rewiring of global supply chains, even with uncertainty around future US policies. He does not see elevated P/E ratios as a reason to scale back equity exposure.
Read the full story here

