Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 20, 2025 : Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty, Israel-Hamas ceasefire to China LPR

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty, Israel-Hamas ceasefire to China LPR
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,280 level, a premium of nearly 13 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 20 January
- Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from three analysts: Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 January 2025
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — IRB Infrastructure Developers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Data Patterns India, Monarch Networth Capital, and Shivalik Rasayan
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Laxmi Dental IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market
- Laxmi Dental shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Laxmi Dental IPO GMP and experts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market today.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 20 January 2025
- Stock Market Today: A decisive upside above 23400 for the Nifty-50 index could only open renewed buying enthusiasm in the market. Immediate support is placed at 23100, said experts
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 20
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Roto Pumps, NHPC, and National Aluminium Co.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 20 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 20 January.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on Jan 20
- Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Angel One, and Bandhan Bank are among the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 20.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 20 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 20 January.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—20 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 20 January.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian equities not overly expensive, reflect growth prospects, says Ben Powell of BlackRock Investment Institute
- Powell says India could gain from the rewiring of global supply chains, even with uncertainty around future US policies. He does not see elevated P/E ratios as a reason to scale back equity exposure.