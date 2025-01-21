Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025 : Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—21 January

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—21 January (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—21 January (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Stock Market News Today Live Updates

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
21 Jan 2025, 05:30:15 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—21 January

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 21 January.
Read the full story here

21 Jan 2025, 05:10:29 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three shares for today — January 21, 2025

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today —Fortis Healthcare, JSW Energy and Max Healthcare Institute.
Read the full story here

