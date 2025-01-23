LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 23, 2025 : HUL to list Kwality Walls shares on BSE, NSE under demerged ice cream biz, 1:1 share ratio declared for shareholders

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2025, 12:17 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 23, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide