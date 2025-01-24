Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025 : Stock market today: IndiaMART, Punjab National Bank among 9 stocks in F&O ban list on Jan 24

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide