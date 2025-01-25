Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 24 2025 15:57:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.00 -0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 733.90 -2.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 744.35 -0.21%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 320.05 0.76%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,245.90 -1.42%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025 : Venture Global's $58 billion market debut falls short of high expectations
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025 : Venture Global's $58 billion market debut falls short of high expectations

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2025, 01:03 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 25, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Latest news on January 25, 2025: Arlington, Virginia-based Venture Global had already sharply lowered its valuation when it sold shares in the IPO on Thursday, settling for a price tag nearly 45% lower than the $110 billion it had aimed for earlier. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Latest news on January 25, 2025: Arlington, Virginia-based Venture Global had already sharply lowered its valuation when it sold shares in the IPO on Thursday, settling for a price tag nearly 45% lower than the $110 billion it had aimed for earlier. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
25 Jan 2025, 01:03:41 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Venture Global's $58 billion market debut falls short of high expectations

  • The IPO was expected to be the first blockbuster listing of 2025, as well as a litmus test for the appetite for energy companies under the Trump administration.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue