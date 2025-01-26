Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025 : ICICI Bank in focus: Should you buy, sell, or hold India’s second-largest private bank’s stock after Q3 results?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Latest news on January 26, 2025: ICICI Bank Q3 Results: India's second-largest private bank reported a rise of 15 per cent in net profit to 11,792 crore in the December quarter. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
26 Jan 2025, 12:28 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ICICI Bank in focus: Should you buy, sell, or hold India’s second-largest private bank’s stock after Q3 results?

  • ICICI Bank Q3 Results: ICICI Bank reported a rise of 15 per cent in its standalone net profit to 11,792.4 crore, supported by healthy loan growth and core income.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.