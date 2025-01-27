Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025 : Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US dollar, to crude oil prices

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
27 Jan 2025, 06:58 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US dollar, to crude oil prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,970 level, a discount of nearly 143 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
27 Jan 2025, 06:55 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 27 January 2025
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today —
27 Jan 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Q3 results today: Coal India, Indian Oil, Tata Steel, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, ACC to report Q3FY25 earnings
- Q3 results today: At least 74 firms including Coal India, Indian Oil, Tata Steel, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, ACC, and Adani Wilmar, will report their Q3FY25 earnings on January 27, 2025.
27 Jan 2025, 06:31 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 27 January
- Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from three analysts: Ankush Bajaj, Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India.
27 Jan 2025, 06:19 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q3 results today; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 27 January 2025
- Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 Index has been trading in the broad range of 23000 – 23400.and until, the Nifty does not breach the support zone of 23050 – 23000 we can expect the rangebound price action to continue.
27 Jan 2025, 06:16 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — January 27, 2025
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — ABB India, Welspun Living, and Exide Industries.
27 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Waaree Energies's solar dreams and the Trump policy conundrum
- Waaree Energies stands at a crossroads, with ambitious expansion plans and a need to adapt to a rapidly changing market landscape. Despite recent stock declines, the company’s focus on diversification shows promise
27 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 27 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday, 27 January.
27 Jan 2025, 05:47 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes among 9 stocks in F&O ban list on Jan 27
- Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and Punjab National Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, Jan 27
27 Jan 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Value no longer exists in this market; it is all about growth: CIO, founder Old Bridge MF Kenneth Andrade
- Kenneth Andrade, CIO of Old Bridge Mutual Fund and founder director of Old Bridge Capital Management, believes in buying for capital efficiency, but only at the right price.
27 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—27 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for 27 January.
27 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 27 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 27 January.