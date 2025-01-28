Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025 : IOC Q3 Results: Net profit plummets 64% to ₹ 2,874 crore, revenue hits ₹ 1.94 lakh crore; OMC stock down over 4%

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 01:34 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide