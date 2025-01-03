Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 3 January 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 06:27 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 3 January 2025
- Stock market today: Experts have recommended these five stocks to buy today —Policy Bazaar, Pearl Global Industries, AB Capital, REC, and Paytm
03 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Has the market finally bottomed? Time to pounce?
- Fear and uncertainty have gripped the market for some time, but recent indicators have sparked a flicker of optimism. Is now the time to seize potential buying opportunities, or is it prudent to remain on the sidelines?
03 Jan 2025, 05:44 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 3
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks today — Tata Consumer Products, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Chennai Petroleum Corp.
03 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 3 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Friday, 3 January.