Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 6

1 min read . 05:06 AM IST Trade
Latest news on January 6, 2025: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 23,800 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,250 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
06 Jan 2025, 05:06 AM IST Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 6

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks today — Britannia Industries, RBL Bank, and HDFC Life Insurance.
