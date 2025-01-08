Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 8, 2025 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 8 January 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 8 January 2025
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Indraprastha Medical Corp, Vishal Mega Mart, Sky Gold, Minda Corporation, and KFin Technologies.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US dollar; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 8 January 2025
- Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index would need to breach above the important 200 period MA at 23,900 level and thereafter, to trigger a breakout, says experts.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—8 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 8 January.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 8 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Wednesday, 8 January.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 8
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — Larsen and Toubro, HDFC Life Insurance Co., and IndusInd Bank.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today—8 January
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by research analyst Ankush Bajaj for Wednesday, 7 January