Stock Market News Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US dollar; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 9 January 2025

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to US dollar; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 9 January 2025
- Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index needs to sustain above the 23,800 level and thereafter, the significant 200 period MA of 23,920 level to improve the bias, says expert.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 9 January
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday, 9 January.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, L&T Finance among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on January 9
- Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January 9.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 9
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — Poonawalla Fincorp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Maruti Suzuki.