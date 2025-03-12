Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025 : Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 March 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 12 March 2025
- Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Jindal Drilling and Industries, Bharti Hexacom, Kiri Industries, Hikal and TAJ GVK Hotels and Resorts.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday— March 12, 2025
- Stock Market Today: Any level above 22700 would confirm a bullish trend reversal for the Nifty-50 index, potentially pushing it toward the target of 23000. Support has now shifted up to around 22300 levels, said experts.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 12 March
- Stocks to buy today: Here are three stock recommendations from market expert Ankush Bajaj for Wednesday, 12 March.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Recommended stocks to watch: Top stock picks by market experts for 12 March
- Here are the select stock picks for 12 March from NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top stock picks today: MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for 12 March
- Stocks to trade: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today- March 12