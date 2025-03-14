LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025 : Tata Group telecom major receives PLI incentives worth ₹123.4 crore for FY24, stock sheds 44% YTD: Buy or sell?

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2025, 01:07 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 14, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide