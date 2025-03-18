LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025 : Vedanta-owned large-cap metals subsidiary fined over ₹10 lakh by BSE, NSE for THIS reason

52 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 11:08 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide