Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025 : Vedanta-owned large-cap metals subsidiary fined over ₹10 lakh by BSE, NSE for THIS reason

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Vedanta-owned large-cap metals subsidiary fined over ₹10 lakh by BSE, NSE for THIS reason
- Vedanta-owned mining companyHindustan Zinc was fined more than ₹10 lakh by BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 18, for non-compliance. Shares closed higher after the stock market session.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: US Fed to unveil policy verdict amid ‘stagflation risk’, chief Jerome Powell eyes rate pause: 5 key things to know
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Wall Street's 'Maginificent Seven' pack hits six-month low: Tesla drops 6%, Alphabet sinks 4% after Wiz acquisition
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Bulls take charge: Large-caps and smids help stage a recovery
- Broader indices of the smallcap and midcap variety joined the party on Tuesday as both benchmark indices—NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex—spurted more than 1.5%
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IIHL completes acquisition of Reliance Capital, insurance units of debt-ridden firm to be listed in 2-3 years: Report
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Bajaj Auto reappoints Rajiv Bajaj as MD and CEO for 5 years; ₹1,500-crore infused approved in Bajaj Auto Credit
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 297% rally in 3 years! THIS multibagger defence PSU is Choice Broking's pick of the month; Buy, sell, or hold?
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: US Federal Reserve meeting begins: Will it shift stance amid Trump’s tariff risks, geopolitical uncertainty?
- The US Federal Reserve meeting on March 18-19 will discuss policy rates amid market volatility and inflation risks due to Trump's tariffs. Experts expect no rate changes, focusing instead on Fed Chair Powell's economic projections that could impact US and Indian markets.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Google signs its largest-ever acquisition deal to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Hero MotoCorp shares end 5 of last 6 months in the red, down 43% from peak. What should investors do?
- Hero MotoCorp shares rose 2% to ₹3,564 after a four-day decline, but remain down 43% from their peak. The company faces challenges from rising competition and a market share decline, but analysts remain confident in the company's growth revival.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Investment word of the day: Value Stocks — meaning, key features, and more; all you need to know
- Investment word of the day: Value stocks are undervalued shares in the market, trading below their true worth. Investors seek these stocks, anticipating their prices will rise as the market recognises their true value.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock to buy for long term: Nuvama sees up to 35% upside in THIS real estate firm, initiates coverage with ‘buy’ rating
- Nuvama Institutional Equities is eying a 35 per cent upside in Signature Global India, a real estate developer, fueled by the firm's rising cash collections and improving profitability. Shares closed higher in Tuesday's trading session.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Rupee hits nearly two-month high of 86.54 on softer US dollar: Is the domestic currency poised for further gains?
- INR vs USD Today: The domestic unit ended the session at 86.55 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 26 paise from its previous closing level.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares tips on risk management for stock market investors: From mistakes to cutting losers
- Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shared his tips on risk management for Indian stock market investors, highlighting three key points from a legendary Turtle Trader strategy.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 March, 2025: Icici Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here
- Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1131.31 points, or 1.53, to settle at 74169.95, while the Nifty gained 325.55 points, or 1.45, to close at 22508.75.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Sensex jumps 1.5%; investors earn over ₹7 lakh crore—10 key highlights of Indian stock market today
- Frontline indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward trend on March 18, gaining 1,131 points and 326 points, respectively, amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed at 75,301.26, while the Nifty 50 ended at 22,834.30.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: US dollar tumbles over 6% from January peak to near 5-month lows as economic concerns mount
- As the US dollar hovers near a five-month low, concerns over a potential recession grow. Trade wars are affecting consumer confidence and spending, leading to rising inflation expectations. The Fed remains cautious as it assesses the economic impact of ongoing trade policies.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty IT index enters bear market! Can it bounce back in near term? Here's what technical analysts predict
- The Nifty IT index has entered bear market territory, down over 21% from its December 2024 high, amid US recession fears and cautious client spending. In 2025, it has dropped 16%, with major firms experiencing substantial declines, raising concerns about future growth in the sector.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ₹8 to ₹1380: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.72 crore in 10 years
- Associated Alcohols & Breweries share price was down nearly a per cent on Tuesday despite positive market sentiments. At 9:20 am, the stock touched an intraday high to ₹1,430.75 on BSE.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Small-cap SME stock jumps over 7% after THIS business expansion update
- Cellecor Gadgets is a small-cap stock listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies. Cellecor Gadgets share price has gained nearly 3% in one month, but the small-cap stock has fallen 14% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 10,600% rally in 5 years! Multibagger stock declares 65% dividend; check record date, other details
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Berkshire Hathaway stock hits new high. It’s way ahead of the S&P 500 this year.
- Berkshire now is comfortably ahead of the S&P 500 for the past three, five, 10, and 20 years.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Senco Gold share price hits upper circuit as promoter raises stake amid soaring yellow metal rates
- Senco Gold share price has fallen 27% in one month and has dropped more than 55% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, Senco Gold stock price has declined 60%, while it has plunged 34% in one year.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Small-cap stock under ₹50: Delhi-NCR-based DII buys stake in this NBFC stock. Do you own?
- Paisalo Digital shares rose nearly 4 percent after Equilibrated Venture Cflow increased its stake to 15.6007 percent. The DII purchased 5,40,000 shares, boosting confidence in the non-banking financial company despite the stock being 58 percent below its 52-week high.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Ola Electric shares rebound 15% after hitting record low; can the rally sustain?
- Ola Electric shares rebounded 15% to ₹53.80 after a record low, lifting market cap above ₹20,000 crore. The stock faced challenges, including a creditor's petition alleging payment default, and a decline in market share and profitability concerns.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market unlikely to scale new highs this year, predicts Apurva Sheth of SAMCO Securities
- Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities sees Nifty at 23,500 by 2025-end. Sheth doesn’t expect the markets to scale the new highs in 2025. The best case scenario for markets will be to remain range bound from 26,277 to 21,281 in 2025, the expert added.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IndusInd Bank shares worth ₹1,600 crore sold by mutual funds in February ahead of accounting discrepancy
- Mutual fund holdings in IndusInd Bank declined by 7.4% to ₹20,020 crore. The number of IndusInd Bank shares held by fund houses fell by 7.3% to 20.22 crore by the end of February.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50 rises 3% in March so far after 5 straight months of losses—can the rally sustain?
- After five months of losses, the Nifty 50 index recovered in March, amid US economic concerns. Despite turbulence on Wall Street, the index has gained nearly 3% this month.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: International Gemmological Institute share price hits 5% lower circuit; Here's why
- IGI made a strong market debut on December 20, listing at ₹510 on the NSE and ₹505 on the BSE, marking a gain of over 21 per cent from its issue price.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Smallcap survivors: These sectors weathered the market correction
- The smallcap segment has been ravaged, with significant index declines and widespread stock losses. Yet, a few sectors defied this trend, showcasing surprising resilience amid the chaos
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: LIC looking to enter health insurance business, decision likely by March end: CEO
- LIC plans to decide on acquiring a stake in a health insurance company by March's end, with no majority stake intended. The move aims to compete in a growing market against established private insurers. Additionally, LIC is discussing longer-term bond issuance with the Reserve Bank of India.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Castrol India share price crashes over 6% on dividend record date. Do you own?
- Castrol India share price today opened with a downside gap and touched an intraday low of ₹220.30 apiece on the NSE
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Down 20% from peak! Analysts spot buying opportunity in Varun Beverages shares, see up to 45% upside scope
- Varun Beverages shares have risen 5% to ₹532.20, marking a monthly gain of 21.16%. Analysts suggest using recent corrections as buying opportunities, with JM Financial and DAM Capital maintaining 'buy' ratings and target prices of ₹675 and ₹670, respectively.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Vedanta share price jumps 3% after THIS letter by Chairman Anil Agarwal
- Vedanta share price rallied after chairman Anil Agarwal said that each of the four newly-demerged companies has the potential to grow into a $100 billion company.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Tata Motors share price rises 2% after company announced price hike in commercial vehicles, HSBC upgrades stock
- Tata Motors share price rose as much as 1.94 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced 2 per cent price hike in its commercial vehicles, effective from April 1. Tata Motors shares were trading at ₹674.75 apiece on March 18.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Paytm shares surge over 5% as SEBI approves registration of Paytm Money as research analyst
- One 97 Communications' shares rose 5.40% to ₹726 after Paytm Money received SEBI approval to act as a research analyst. This allows Paytm Money to provide investment insights and research services, enhancing user experience for retail investors.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Bajaj Finserv share price drops nearly 2% on acquisition of Allianz’s 26% stake in Bajaj Allianz
- Bajaj Finserv will acquire approximately 1.01%, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd. approximately 19.95% and Jamnalal Sons Pvt. Ltd. approximately 5.04%, aggregating to 26% in each of the insurance companies.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Sensex jumps 750 points; Nifty 50 reclaims 22,700. Why is Indian stock market rising? Explained with 5 key factors
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: SBI, Bajaj Auto to NMDC: LKP Securities lists these 10 stocks to buy amid strong growth outlook for large & mid-caps
- Indian equity markets are declining due to valuation concerns and a slowing economy. LKP Securities sees an investment opportunity in large-cap stocks, particularly in sectors like banking and consumer durables, assigning 'BUY' ratings to several companies.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: PDP Shipping & Projects shares off to poor start, hit 20% lower circuit on listing
- PDP Shipping & Projects shares debuted poorly on March 18, listing at ₹108.25, a 20% drop from its issue price of ₹135. The IPO received 1.01 times bids, with retail investors subscribing 1.88 times, while non-institutional buyers only 0.14 times.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IRCON International share price jumps 9% as JV secures ₹1,096 crore EPC contract
- IRCON International's shares rose 9% to ₹150.40 after securing an EPC contract for a New Secretariat Complex in Meghalaya. The company's stock faced a 47% decline over eight months but still remains up by 329% over the last 5 years.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: All Adani Group stocks trade positive after Bombay HC clears Gautam Adani in stock market violation case
- Adani Group stocks surged on March 18 after the Bombay High Court dismissed charges against Gautam Adani and Rajesh Adani in a stock market violation case, leading to significant gains across all Adani companies and boosting investor confidence.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: REC share price edge higher as Indian PSU set to declare 4th interim dividend in FY25
- REC share price extended its uptrend for the third straight session during early morning deals on Tuesday
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top 5 roads and highway stocks in India ranked by order book value
- Here are five construction stocks with the largest road and highway order books, positioned for growth in India's infrastructure boom.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IREDA share price jumps nearly 4% after board approves increasing borrowing limit by ₹5,000 crore for FY25
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Multibagger stock CG Power to declare interim dividend today. Details here
- CG Power share price gained over 6% in one month, but has fallen 15% in the past six months. However, CG Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 114% in two year, and a staggering 10,778% return in the past five years.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 3200% return in five years! Multibagger stock to declare bonus shares today
- Captain Technocast, a manufacturer of industrial castings, is set to announce a bonus share issue on March 18, 2025, after achieving a remarkable 3200% return over five years. The company also reported revenue growth of 8.7% in FY24.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy for short term: From ICICI Bank to BEL— experts say buy THESE 6 stocks for next 2-3 weeks; do you own any?
- Stocks to buy for short term: Despite uncertainties from US tariffs and geopolitical tensions, Nifty 50 gained 2% in March. Experts suggest picking quality stocks such as ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics and SRF for the next 2-3 weeks.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today - March 18
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today - Varun Beverages, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Voltas.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Expert recommend four stocks to buy today — 18 March 2025
- Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Expert recommend four stocks to buy today — PNB, J&K Bank, Paisalo Digital, and Alembic