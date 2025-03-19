Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025 : US Fed Policy: Will Donald Trump's tariff chaos pinch Jerome Powell? Interest rate to ‘dot plot’—5 indicators to watch

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
US Fed Policy: Will Donald Trump's tariff chaos pinch Jerome Powell? Interest rate to 'dot plot'—5 indicators to watch
Wall Street today: US stocks rise as investors await Fed rate decision, Boeing climbs 6%, Tesla up 3%
At 09:48 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, the S&P 500 gained 0.43%, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55%
Investment word of the day: Growth stocks — what are they and how to identify them?
Investment word of the day: Growth stocks are shares expected to grow significantly, attracting investors seeking higher returns. They reinvest profits for expansion and innovation, primarily in technology and healthcare. While they have high potential, they also carry risks.
Axis Securities upgrades SAIL stock to 'buy', lifts target price on improving steel spreads
Axis Securities upgraded its rating on Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to 'buy', raising the target price to ₹130. The firm anticipates improved steel spreads and EBITDA growth due to rising HRC prices and declining coking coal costs.
Top Gainers and Losers today on 19 March, 2025: Hdfc Life Insurance Company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 147.79 points, or 0.2, to settle at 75301.26, while the Nifty gained 73.3 points, or 0.32, to close at 22834.3.
Why defence stocks surged in trade today? Garden Reach Shipbuilders soars 20%
Indian defence stocks surged on March 19, bolstered by Germany's increased military spending. Major players like Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Mazagon Dock saw significant gains.
Stock split or bonus issue: Which one is better for your portfolio?
Stock splits and bonus issues increase share count but serve different goals. Bonus issues give free shares from reserves, boosting investor confidence. Stock splits reduce share price and face value, improving liquidity. Both have no immediate tax impact and don't alter investment value.
Nifty 50 reclaims 22,900— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today
The Sensex closed 148 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 75,449.05, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 22,900 mark, ending at 22,907.60, up 73 points, or 0.32 per cent.
Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for third straight day as financials, realty lead gains; midcaps outperform
Indian markets showed resilience on March 19, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex achieving three-week highs despite global uncertainties. The broader market outperformed benchmarks, driven by interest in metal stocks following a recommended safeguard duty on steel imports.
Bajaj Finserv's insurance bet fails to impress investors
Markets remain skeptical as the financial powerhouse doubles down on diversification.
Baazar Style Retail surges 21% in March; JM Financial projects over 71% upside with ₹400 target
Baazar Style Retail stock surged 21% in March, reversing a three-month decline. JM Financial initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of ₹400, indicating a potential 71% upside driven by strong revenue growth projections and improving profitability.
Sunita Williams' space journey like investing: Vijay Kedia's stock market investing lessons from space missions
Just as Sunita Williams' space mission faced unexpected delays and challenges, Vijay Kedia believes stock market investing is full of uncertainties, and the key to success in both fields lies in long-term planning, smart decision-making, and the ability to adapt.
US Fed meeting: How FOMC meeting will impact gold and crude oil prices?
The outcome of the March FOMC meeting will have a direct impact on gold and crude oil prices , primarily through its influence on interest rates, the U.S. dollar, and inflation expectations.
Small-cap stock under ₹50: LIC-owned small-cap NBFC raises ₹30 crore from SBI
Small-cap stock under ₹50: Paisalo Digital plans to issue ₹90 crore in Commercial Papers, allotting 600 CPs valued at ₹5 Lakh each to SBI. The shares, currently at ₹35.49, have dropped 65.6% from their 12-month high, with analysts advising caution on new investments.
Tech stocks resume losing streak as Citi retains cautious stance on sector; Nifty IT cracks over 2%
Following a two-day rally, Indian tech stocks fell again as the Nifty IT index plunged 2.22%. Concerns about U.S. recession risks and high valuations have led brokerages to adopt a cautious stance, projecting slow growth for Indian IT firms in the near future.
Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco...why are metal stocks rising? What should you buy from the sector?
The recent rise in metal stocks is linked to China's economic recovery and a proposed 12% safeguard duty on steel in India. The Nifty Metal index has gained around 10% this month, with major companies like Vedanta and Tata Steel posting strong increases.
Flying high! IndiGo shares cross ₹5,000 mark to hit record high on bright growth prospects. Should you buy?
Interglobe Aviation's shares soared 5% on March 19, hitting a record high and surpassing the ₹5,000 crore mark. The surge reflects strong growth potential highlighted in the company's investor presentation.
Gold price surges to ₹90,000 per 10 grams: How to trade amid rising prices?
According to market experts, weak inflation data, and U.S. economic concerns, gold and silver rallies reflect growing risks. The Fed's actions will be a key driver of market sentiment in the near term, shaping global economic expectations.
Small-cap stock jumps 5% after receipt of order from Gujarat Energy Transmission
Winsol Engineers share price has declined 14% in one month and 37% in the past three months, while the SME stock is down more than 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Stocks to buy or sell for short-term: Jay Thakkar of ICICI Sec suggests these three shares in F&O segment
Stocks to buy or sell for short-term in F&O segment: Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities recommends buying CDSL Futures, Kotak Mahindra Bank Futures, and Bajaj Finance Futures.
Indian stock market: MOSL says correction nearing its ends, lists top sectoral & stock ideas
Indian equity markets have seen a 16% decline since September 2024, raising stability concerns. However, MOSL suggests a potential rebound due to easing valuations, fiscal support, and promising growth, presenting selective investment opportunities, particularly in large-cap stocks.
Hazoor Multi Projects incorporates wholly owned subsidiary to expand green energy business
Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has established Hazoor New & Renewable Energy Private Limited to enhance its presence in the power and green energy sector. The subsidiary will focus on renewable solutions and infrastructure development.
Bulls take charge! Can Indian stock market end 5-month losing streak in March?
March has revitalized the Indian stock market, with Nifty 50 and Sensex rising over 3%. Despite foreign selling, domestic investors provide support. Historically, March favors recoveries, and improvements in inflation and crude prices bolster optimism for continued gains.
SpiceJet share price gains over 4% as promoter Ajay Singh completes ₹500 crore equity infusion into airline
SpiceJet share price has gained 15% in one month, but the airline stock has fallen 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. SpiceJet shares have declined 26% in six months and have dropped over 15% in the past one year.
REC announces 4th interim dividend of ₹3.60 for FY25. Check record date, other details
US Federal Reserve Meeting: What to expect from FOMC? Check date, time, where to watch
According to experts, the FOMC is expected to maintain status quo that will likely be accompanied by a neutral and data-dependent guidance.
IndusInd Bank fiasco: How could it impact banking sector & is it a stock to buy amid recovery?
The IndusInd Bank incident has raised concerns over governance and compliance in banking, but experts suggest it may enhance regulatory oversight rather than indicate a sector-wide crisis. The RBI reassures that the bank is well-capitalized, leading to a cautious recovery in its stock.
Voltas vs Blue Star: Which AC stock to buy for cool returns this summer?
Voltas vs Blue Star: Blue Star share price has been riding a strong uptrend, with its stock price maintaining higher highs and higher lows, signaling consistent buying interest. Voltas shares have recently broken out above key resistance levels, signaling bullish momentum.
Suzlon share price surges 14% in March, set to snap 5-month losing run. Will the rally sustain?
Suzlon share price rose 14% in March, recovering from a five-month decline. Although the stock is still 34% lower than its 52-week high, JM Financial maintains a BUY rating with a target price of ₹71, highlighting positive performance in wind turbine generators.
80% crash from peak! Gensol shares turn biggest wealth destroyers of 2025; retail investor lose ₹1,200 cr
Gensol Engineering shares have fallen for 16 consecutive sessions, hitting a new low of ₹224.90, down 80% from their peak. The decline has erased ₹1,200 crore in retail investor wealth.
As the weight of promoter pledge lifts, Aster DM is free to grow again
The lower promoter pledge is expected to enable Aster DM Healthcare to negotiate better terms with its lenders, allowing smoother capital expansion.
JP Power share price jumps 11%; can this power stock rise further?
JP Power's shares surged over 11% in morning trade on March 19, following a previous gain. The stock opened at ₹13.48, rising to ₹14.92. Despite a recent 52-week low, it has increased significantly over three and five years.
Tesla stock is down for 8 straight weeks. The market is overreacting.
Here is an options strategy that pays off if Tesla eventually recovers from this year's steep selloff.
Stock to buy: JM Financial initiates coverage on this Tata stock, sees 35% upside scope
Brokerage firm JM Financial, on Wednesday, said that it has initiated coverage on Tata Communications shares and has assigned 'buy' rating to the Tata stock. The brokerage firm has set the target price of ₹2,030.
SAIL, Tata Steel to APL Apollo – Steel stocks rally up to 7% DGTR recommends 12% safeguard duty to curb imports
Steel companies like NMDC Steel and SAIL saw shares rise up to 7% following DGTR's recommendation for a 12% safeguard duty on certain steel imports.
52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here
52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech, Compuage Infocom, Cupid, Gvk Power & Infrastructure
52 Week High Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
52 Week High Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines, Camlin Fine Sciences, Axiscades Technologies, Gabriel India
From Uttam Sugar Mills to Balrampur Chini —Sugar stocks surge up to 35% in a week; what is driving the rally?
Several sugar stocks have gained significantly recently due to anticipated tightness in local sugar prices, stemming from lower production this season and decreased inventory compared to last year.
Angel One share price jumps nearly 4% ahead of dividend record date tomorrow
Angel One share price rose nearly 4% on Wednesday ahead of its record date for a second interim dividend of ₹11 per share, set for March 20, 2025. The dividend will be paid by April 12, 2025, to eligible shareholders.
Tata Motors share price trades higher ahead of the board meet to consider fundraising
Tata Motors share price has remained flat in the past one month, but the auto stock has declined 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock Picks: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests DLF, Vedanta, Adani Ports today - 19 March 2025
- Stock Picks: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, and DLF Ltd.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Vodafone Idea shares surge nearly 5% on 5G Rollout in Mumbai
- Following the launch of 5G services in Mumbai, Vodafone Idea's stock increased by almost 5%. However, analysts remain doubtful about its ability to compete long-term with established rivals like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: G R Infraprojects shares zoom 11% as NHAI awards ₹4,263 crore Agra-Gwalior highway contract
- G R Infraprojects shares rose 11% to ₹1,042 after securing a ₹4,262.78 crore contract from NHAI for the Agra-Gwalior highway. The project includes a six-lane highway and upgrades on existing NH-44 sections, executed under the DBFOT model.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ₹5.85 to ₹638: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.09 crore in five years
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price was up nearly 1.53 per cent on Wednesday amid positive market sentiments.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Defence PSU stock jumps 7% ahead of board meet to consider dividend. Do you own?
- Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have gained over 5% in one month, but the defence PSU stock has declined 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price has dropped 22%, while it has rallied 48% in two years.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy today
- Discover five expert stock picks for 19 March. Stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top stock picks for today: MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for 19 March
- Stocks to trade: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today - 19 March
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IndusInd Bank’s black box moment: What investors must decode before buying the stock
- Insider indicators are often ignored in the world of investing. Use them to gain an edge in the market.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's, L&T, LIC, Zydus Life among shares to remain in focus today
- Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 19
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,960 level, a premium of nearly 66 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.