Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025 : US Fed Policy: Will Donald Trump's tariff chaos pinch Jerome Powell? Interest rate to ‘dot plot’—5 indicators to watch

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
- US Fed Policy: Will Donald Trump's tariff chaos pinch Jerome Powell? Interest rate to ‘dot plot’—5 indicators to watch
- At 09:48 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, the S&P 500 gained 0.43%, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55%
- Investment word of the day: Growth stocks are shares expected to grow significantly, attracting investors seeking higher returns. They reinvest profits for expansion and innovation, primarily in technology and healthcare. While they have high potential, they also carry risks.
- Axis Securities upgraded its rating on Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to 'buy', raising the target price to ₹130. The firm anticipates improved steel spreads and EBITDA growth due to rising HRC prices and declining coking coal costs.
- Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 147.79 points, or 0.2, to settle at 75301.26, while the Nifty gained 73.3 points, or 0.32, to close at 22834.3.
- Indian defence stocks surged on March 19, bolstered by Germany's increased military spending. Major players like Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Mazagon Dock saw significant gains.
- Stock splits and bonus issues increase share count but serve different goals. Bonus issues give free shares from reserves, boosting investor confidence. Stock splits reduce share price and face value, improving liquidity. Both have no immediate tax impact and don’t alter investment value.
- The Sensex closed 148 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 75,449.05, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 22,900 mark, ending at 22,907.60, up 73 points, or 0.32 per cent.
- Indian markets showed resilience on March 19, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex achieving three-week highs despite global uncertainties. The broader market outperformed benchmarks, driven by interest in metal stocks following a recommended safeguard duty on steel imports.
- Markets remain skeptical as the financial powerhouse doubles down on diversification.
- Baazar Style Retail stock surged 21% in March, reversing a three-month decline. JM Financial initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of ₹400, indicating a potential 71% upside driven by strong revenue growth projections and improving profitability.
- Just as Sunita Williams’ space mission faced unexpected delays and challenges, Vijay Kedia believes stock market investing is full of uncertainties, and the key to success in both fields lies in long-term planning, smart decision-making, and the ability to adapt.
- The outcome of the March FOMC meeting will have a direct impact on gold and crude oil prices , primarily through its influence on interest rates, the U.S. dollar, and inflation expectations.
- Small-cap stock under ₹50: Paisalo Digital plans to issue ₹90 crore in Commercial Papers, allotting 600 CPs valued at ₹5 Lakh each to SBI. The shares, currently at ₹35.49, have dropped 65.6% from their 12-month high, with analysts advising caution on new investments.
- Following a two-day rally, Indian tech stocks fell again as the Nifty IT index plunged 2.22%. Concerns about U.S. recession risks and high valuations have led brokerages to adopt a cautious stance, projecting slow growth for Indian IT firms in the near future.
- The recent rise in metal stocks is linked to China's economic recovery and a proposed 12% safeguard duty on steel in India. The Nifty Metal index has gained around 10% this month, with major companies like Vedanta and Tata Steel posting strong increases.
- Interglobe Aviation's shares soared 5% on March 19, hitting a record high and surpassing the ₹5,000 crore mark. The surge reflects strong growth potential highlighted in the company's investor presentation.
- According to market experts, weak inflation data, and U.S. economic concerns, gold and silver rallies reflect growing risks. The Fed’s actions will be a key driver of market sentiment in the near term, shaping global economic expectations.
- Winsol Engineers share price has declined 14% in one month and 37% in the past three months, while the SME stock is down more than 22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
- Stocks to buy or sell for short-term in F&O segment: Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities recommends buying CDSL Futures, Kotak Mahindra Bank Futures, and Bajaj Finance Futures.
- Indian equity markets have seen a 16% decline since September 2024, raising stability concerns. However, MOSL suggests a potential rebound due to easing valuations, fiscal support, and promising growth, presenting selective investment opportunities, particularly in large-cap stocks.
- Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has established Hazoor New & Renewable Energy Private Limited to enhance its presence in the power and green energy sector. The subsidiary will focus on renewable solutions and infrastructure development.
- March has revitalized the Indian stock market, with Nifty 50 and Sensex rising over 3%. Despite foreign selling, domestic investors provide support. Historically, March favors recoveries, and improvements in inflation and crude prices bolster optimism for continued gains.
- SpiceJet share price has gained 15% in one month, but the airline stock has fallen 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. SpiceJet shares have declined 26% in six months and have dropped over 15% in the past one year.
- REC announces 4th interim dividend of ₹3.60 for FY25. Check record date, other details
- According to experts, the FOMC is expected to maintain status quo that will likely be accompanied by a neutral and data-dependent guidance.
- The IndusInd Bank incident has raised concerns over governance and compliance in banking, but experts suggest it may enhance regulatory oversight rather than indicate a sector-wide crisis. The RBI reassures that the bank is well-capitalized, leading to a cautious recovery in its stock.
- Voltas vs Blue Star: Blue Star share price has been riding a strong uptrend, with its stock price maintaining higher highs and higher lows, signaling consistent buying interest. Voltas shares have recently broken out above key resistance levels, signaling bullish momentum.
- Suzlon share price rose 14% in March, recovering from a five-month decline. Although the stock is still 34% lower than its 52-week high, JM Financial maintains a BUY rating with a target price of ₹71, highlighting positive performance in wind turbine generators.
- Gensol Engineering shares have fallen for 16 consecutive sessions, hitting a new low of ₹224.90, down 80% from their peak. The decline has erased ₹1,200 crore in retail investor wealth.
- The lower promoter pledge is expected to enable Aster DM Healthcare to negotiate better terms with its lenders, allowing smoother capital expansion.
- JP Power's shares surged over 11% in morning trade on March 19, following a previous gain. The stock opened at ₹13.48, rising to ₹14.92. Despite a recent 52-week low, it has increased significantly over three and five years.
- Here is an options strategy that pays off if Tesla eventually recovers from this year’s steep selloff.
- Brokerage firm JM Financial, on Wednesday, said that it has initiated coverage on Tata Communications shares and has assigned ‘buy’ rating to the Tata stock. The brokerage firm has set the target price of ₹2,030.
- Steel companies like NMDC Steel and SAIL saw shares rise up to 7% following DGTR's recommendation for a 12% safeguard duty on certain steel imports.
- 52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech, Compuage Infocom, Cupid, Gvk Power & Infrastructure
- 52 Week High Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines, Camlin Fine Sciences, Axiscades Technologies, Gabriel India
- Several sugar stocks have gained significantly recently due to anticipated tightness in local sugar prices, stemming from lower production this season and decreased inventory compared to last year.
- Angel One share price rose nearly 4% on Wednesday ahead of its record date for a second interim dividend of ₹11 per share, set for March 20, 2025. The dividend will be paid by April 12, 2025, to eligible shareholders.
- Tata Motors share price has remained flat in the past one month, but the auto stock has declined 9% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the Tata Group stock share price has dropped 30%.
- Stock Picks: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, and DLF Ltd.
- Following the launch of 5G services in Mumbai, Vodafone Idea's stock increased by almost 5%. However, analysts remain doubtful about its ability to compete long-term with established rivals like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
- G R Infraprojects shares rose 11% to ₹1,042 after securing a ₹4,262.78 crore contract from NHAI for the Agra-Gwalior highway. The project includes a six-lane highway and upgrades on existing NH-44 sections, executed under the DBFOT model.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price was up nearly 1.53 per cent on Wednesday amid positive market sentiments.
- Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have gained over 5% in one month, but the defence PSU stock has declined 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price has dropped 22%, while it has rallied 48% in two years.
- Discover five expert stock picks for 19 March. Stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India
- Stocks to trade: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today - 19 March
- Insider indicators are often ignored in the world of investing. Use them to gain an edge in the market.
- Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,960 level, a premium of nearly 66 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.