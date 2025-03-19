Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025 : US Fed Policy: Will Donald Trump's tariff chaos pinch Jerome Powell? Interest rate to ‘dot plot’—5 indicators to watch

LIVE UPDATES

53 min read . 08:38 PM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide