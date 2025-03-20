Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025 : Nifty 50 gains 5% in March; which stocks should investors buy in a rising market? Here's what experts say

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50 gains 5% in March; which stocks should investors buy in a rising market? Here's what experts say
- Indian stock market shows positive momentum in March, with Nifty 50 gaining 4.8% driven by strong economic data and investor confidence. Experts suggest a U-shaped recovery and recommend investing in quality stocks for long-term growth amidst ongoing global uncertainties.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty ‘heavily overbought’ after 900-point surge, says Sanjeevv Agarwwal of Alpha Quanntum: Time to book profits?
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 2,700% rally in 5 years! SBI Securities expects another 31% jump in THIS small-cap stock. Do you own?
- SBI Securities projects strong growth for Goodluck India, highlighting its entry into hydraulic tubes and defence sectors. It expects revenue, EBITDA, and net profit to grow at a CAGR of 13.6%, 18.1%, and 25% between FY24-FY26E and has set a target price of ₹947 apiece.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Dividend stock: TVS Motor declares dividend of ₹10 per share. Check record date here
- TVS Motor Company declared a ₹10 interim dividend per share for FY 2024-25, with March 21 set as the record date. The company's shares ended today's trading session with a 1.17% gain at ₹2,346 per share, extending their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Accenture Q2 Results: Tech firm raises full-year revenue growth forecast to 5-7% on growing AI services demand
- Accenture raised its annual revenue forecast due to increasing demand for AI integration services. The company now anticipates revenue growth between 5% and 7%, up from 4% to 7%, driven by strong project demand in cloud migration and digital transformation.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Multibagger Welspun Corporation share price rises 9% to 52- week high: Do you own it?
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
- Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 899.01 points, or 1.19, to settle at 75449.05, while the Nifty gained 283.05 points, or 1.24, to close at 22907.6.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains to 4th straight session — 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today
- The Sensex rose 899 points, or 1.19 per cent, to close at 76,348, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,190.65, up 283 points, or 1.24 per cent.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: RBI Policy: Is a repo rate cut on the horizon after US Fed holds interest rates steady?
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had initiated the repo rate-cut cycle in February. The repo rate was cut by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% from 6.5% on February 7, 2025.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Why is Bharat Forge share price skyrocketing today? EXPLAINED
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Voltas shares can surge up to 21% as intense summer expected to drive sales
- Brokerage firms are optimistic about Voltas, anticipating strong AC sales due to extreme heatwaves. The RAC industry grew 30%, with Voltas achieving 35%. The company maintains market share and EBIT margin guidance, focusing on revenue growth while avoiding price hikes.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: SAIL, Tata Steel to JSPL: Nuvama raises target prices for steel stocks by 9-22%. Here's why
- Nuvama expects India's flat steel output to rise by 14–15mt in FY26E and FY27E, anticipating a surplus of Hot Rolled Coil. It predicts price increases for steel firms and emphasizes the need for exports and global demand to stabilize prices.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy for long-term: ITC to BEL — MOFSL recommends THESE four blue-chip shares to buy today
- Stocks to buy: Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has recommended four blue chip stocks to buy - Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, ITC and Bharat Electronics.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Rupee hits 2-month peak as US dollar sales, seasonal inflows support currency
- The Indian rupee rose to a near two-month high at 86.2075, appreciating 1.2% in seven sessions, aided by dollar sales from foreign banks and seasonal inflows. This recovery follows a period of pressure due to equity outflows and domestic growth slowdown.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 3% on THIS acquisition buzz. Do you own?
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 300% rally in five years! Small-cap NBFC stock redeems commercial papers worth ₹30 crore
- Paisalo Digital share price has fallen 14% in one month, and declined 13% in three months. In the past six months, the small-cap stock has dropped 40%, while it has plunged nearly 50% in one year.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market valuation premium over China, EMs narrows after recent correction
- India’s valuation premium over Chinese equities has significantly narrowed from levels above +2 SD in 2021 to around -1 SD today. Despite this relative de-rating, India continues to attract investors, backed by superior fundamentals and confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IndiGo share price hits new high, gains 10% in 4 sessions; should you buy, sell, or hold?
- IndiGo shares surged 7.9% to a record high of ₹5,187 after announcing an ambitious FY30 roadmap, including fleet expansion and international growth. Investor optimism is also boosted by potential Nifty 50 inclusion, despite mixed brokerage views on valuations.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Small-cap stock below ₹100: Dhani Services share price jumps 3% on promoter's stake raise
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: FIIs are betting on these small-cap stocks—should you?
- FIIs have been steering their focus from large-cap stocks to select small-cap names, signaling a change in market dynamics. While their growing stakes reflect confidence, small-cap stocks come with higher volatility and risks. Should retail investors take the plunge or tread cautiously?
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market rebound in March fails to lift tech, media, FMCG and other 3 sectors out of bear grip
- Indian markets have shown resilience in March, recovering from February's losses and outperforming global peers. The Nifty 50 and Sensex have crossed significant milestones, despite net selling by overseas investors. However, some sectors like media and realty continue to struggle.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Why are gold prices and Indian stock market rising together? Explained
- Gold and equities are rising simultaneously due to a falling dollar index and expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts. Gold prices have surged over 4% this month, while the Nifty 50 has gained 3.5%. However, experts caution that this trend may not last long.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Godrej Industries shares rise 4% after promoters stake buying. Details here
- Godrej Industries shares rose by 4% in intra-day trading on March 20, following an increase in stake by promoters.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: THIS small-cap stock jumps 10% after bagging ₹481 crore order; Do you own?
- GPT Infraprojects shares touched an intraday high to ₹107.50 apiece on March 20. The scrip has ascended over 9 per cent in past five trading sessions.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Motilal Oswal prefers private banks over public sector lenders. Here's why
- FY25 was challenging for the BFSI sector, with modest returns. MOSL prefers private banks over public ones, anticipating better performance due to stronger balance sheets and earnings recovery potential. Despite pressures, PVBs are expected to outpace PSBs in earnings growth through FY27.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: AAVAS Financiers share price jumps over 3% despite SBI Mutual Fund offloading majority stake in HFC stock
- AAVAS Financiers shares have gained 17% in one month and 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past one year, AAVAS Financiers stock price has delivered over 46% returns, while it has rallied more than 51% in five years.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 250% return in five years! BMW Industries shares zoom almost 9% after ₹800 crore CAPEX expenditure update
- BMW Industries' shares rose 8.7% after announcing an ₹800 crore capex plan for a new steel complex in Bokaro. Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has gained 250% over five years, indicating positive long-term prospects.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Technical Picks: Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities suggests these 2 stocks to buy in the near-term
- Technical Picks: Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities recommends these two stocks to buy in the near-term - Bharat Dynamics Ltd, and Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL).
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Avenue Supermarts share price gains on investment of ₹175 crore in DMart E-Com arm
- Stock Market Today: Avenue Supermarts Ltd share price gained in the intraday trades on Thursday on the news of investment of ₹175 crore in the DMart E-Commerce arm
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: MGL, IGL shares trade at discount despite strong growth outlook. Is this a buying opportunity?
- According to the HDFC Securities, MGL and IGL are trading at 10.7x and 14.9x March-26E EPS, respectively, representing a 16% and 23% discount to their five-year averages, despite a strong volume growth outlook in the medium term.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: NMDC share price: Navratna stock trades flat ahead of dividend 2025 record date
- Shares of NMDC traded flat ahead of the dividend record date on March 21. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹2.30 per share, marking its first for FY25. Investors must purchase shares today to be eligible for the payout.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IRFC share price edge higher ahead of dividend record date. Should you buy this Navratna stock?
- Navratna PSU stock Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price jumped over 2.26 per cent on Thursday ahead of dividend record date announcement.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 55% decline in March so far! Gensol Engineering shares shed 4% following multiple bulk deals
- Gensol Engineering's shares fell 4% on March 30 after block deals revealed mixed investor sentiment. The stock is down 79% from its peak and has lost over 70% in the past year due to financial troubles and management concerns, including a CFO resignation.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ₹6.65 to ₹1270: Drone maker multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.91 crore in 12 years
- Zen Technologies share price plunged nearly 3 per cent on Thursday's trading session on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) despite positive market sentiments.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Multibagger defence stock Garden Reach Shipbuilders jumps 6%, extends gains to 5th day on signing MoU with PWD Nagaland
- Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose over 6% after signing an MoU with PWD Nagaland for Modular Steel Bridges. The stock has gained for five consecutive days, with a 127% increase over the past year and 1125% over the last five years.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Paras Defence share price surges 10% on ₹ ₹142 crore order win from DRDO
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: NCC share price jumps 6% on securing LoA for ₹2,130-crore order
- NCC share price jumped nearly 6% on Thursday after the company announced the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an order worth ₹2,130 crore.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Polycab, KEI, Havells shares crash up to 10% as Adani Group’s entry heats up competition in cables & wires segment
- The entry of Adani Group into the cables and wires market has led to a sell-off in shares of major companies like Polycab India and KEI Industries. Rising copper and aluminum prices further complicate the sector, raising concerns over increased competition and production costs.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Zee Entertainment stock could potentially double over the next 12-24 months, says CLSA; shares jump almost7%
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock surged around 7 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday, March 20, after CLSA reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating with a target price of ₹170, indicating nearly 70 percent upside from its previous close.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price give up gains, falls after two day rally led by 5G roll out
- Vodafone Idea share price has fallen 10% in one month, and dropped over 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The beleaguered telecom stock has declined 30% in six months and 42% in one year.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying Concor, REC today - 20 March
- Stocks to buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), and REC Ltd.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: Why are Sensex, Nifty 50 rising post-US Fed meeting? Explained with 5 key factors
- On March 20, the Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, showed significant gains in the morning session, reflecting the positive trend of the US market after the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates and hinted at two potential rate cuts this year.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: NHPC share price gains on fundraising news: plans raise up to ₹6300 crore in FY26
- Stock Market Today: NHPC share price gained during the morning trades on Monday on fundraising news. The company now plans for raising of debt up to Rs.6,300 crore during FY 2025-26
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, Axtel Industries share prices in focus as will trade ex-dividend today
- Dividend Stocks 2025: Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, Axtel Industries share prices will remain in focus as will trade ex-dividend today
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: TVS Motor Company shares in focus ahead of board meeting to consider interim dividend
- TVS Motor Company shares will be in the spotlight on Thursday, March 20, as the board convenes to consider and announce an interim dividend for the quarter ending March 31. The stock has gained 24 percent from its 52-week low, riding on strong auto sales and market optimism.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 3400% rally in 5 years! Multibagger stock declares 1:1 bonus shares; do you own?
- Captain Technocast has announced a 1:1 bonus share issuance, granting one bonus share for each existing equity share. The company's paid-up capital will double to ₹23.22 crore. This marks the second bonus issue since July 2022.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Defence PSU stock Mishra Dhatu Nigam in focus after board declares 7.5% dividend. Do you own?
- Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price has recorded a 7% increase over the past month. However, on a YTD basis, the PSU defence stock has declined by 17%. Over the past year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have dropped by 21%, while the stock has surged by 50% over a two-year period.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Nifty 50 near crucial hurdle; experts unveil this strategy after US Fed meeting
- According to market experts, the Indian stock market are expected to open higher on Thursday, continuing their gains, driven by positive global market trends following the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts pick five shares to buy after US Fed meeting — 20 March 2025
- Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts pick five shares to buy after US Fed meeting — NHPC, Patel Engineering, Sterlite Technologies, HFCL, and BL Kashyap and Sons
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to watch: Wipro, DMart, Raymond, NHPC, Adani Enterprises among shares to remain in focus today
- Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.