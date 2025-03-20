Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025 : Nifty 50 gains 5% in March; which stocks should investors buy in a rising market? Here's what experts say

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
- Indian stock market shows positive momentum in March, with Nifty 50 gaining 4.8% driven by strong economic data and investor confidence. Experts suggest a U-shaped recovery and recommend investing in quality stocks for long-term growth amidst ongoing global uncertainties.
- Nifty ‘heavily overbought’ after 900-point surge, says Sanjeevv Agarwwal of Alpha Quanntum: Time to book profits?
- SBI Securities projects strong growth for Goodluck India, highlighting its entry into hydraulic tubes and defence sectors. It expects revenue, EBITDA, and net profit to grow at a CAGR of 13.6%, 18.1%, and 25% between FY24-FY26E and has set a target price of ₹947 apiece.
- TVS Motor Company declared a ₹10 interim dividend per share for FY 2024-25, with March 21 set as the record date. The company's shares ended today's trading session with a 1.17% gain at ₹2,346 per share, extending their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session.
- Accenture raised its annual revenue forecast due to increasing demand for AI integration services. The company now anticipates revenue growth between 5% and 7%, up from 4% to 7%, driven by strong project demand in cloud migration and digital transformation.
- Stock Market Today: Multibagger Welspun Corporation share price gained 9% during the intraday trades on Thursday to hit 52- week high: Do you own it?
- Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 899.01 points, or 1.19, to settle at 75449.05, while the Nifty gained 283.05 points, or 1.24, to close at 22907.6.
- The Sensex rose 899 points, or 1.19 per cent, to close at 76,348, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,190.65, up 283 points, or 1.24 per cent.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had initiated the repo rate-cut cycle in February. The repo rate was cut by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% from 6.5% on February 7, 2025.
- Bharat Forge shares surged on March 20 following Cabinet approval of a ₹7,000 crore deal for acquiring indigenous advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS).
- Brokerage firms are optimistic about Voltas, anticipating strong AC sales due to extreme heatwaves. The RAC industry grew 30%, with Voltas achieving 35%. The company maintains market share and EBIT margin guidance, focusing on revenue growth while avoiding price hikes.
- Nuvama expects India's flat steel output to rise by 14–15mt in FY26E and FY27E, anticipating a surplus of Hot Rolled Coil. It predicts price increases for steel firms and emphasizes the need for exports and global demand to stabilize prices.
- Stocks to buy: Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has recommended four blue chip stocks to buy - Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, ITC and Bharat Electronics.
- The Indian rupee rose to a near two-month high at 86.2075, appreciating 1.2% in seven sessions, aided by dollar sales from foreign banks and seasonal inflows. This recovery follows a period of pressure due to equity outflows and domestic growth slowdown.
- Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹50, Vishal Fabrics Ltd has gained 3% during intraday trades on Thursday on THIS acquisition buzz. Do you own?
- Paisalo Digital share price has fallen 14% in one month, and declined 13% in three months. In the past six months, the small-cap stock has dropped 40%, while it has plunged nearly 50% in one year.
- India’s valuation premium over Chinese equities has significantly narrowed from levels above +2 SD in 2021 to around -1 SD today. Despite this relative de-rating, India continues to attract investors, backed by superior fundamentals and confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.
- IndiGo shares surged 7.9% to a record high of ₹5,187 after announcing an ambitious FY30 roadmap, including fleet expansion and international growth. Investor optimism is also boosted by potential Nifty 50 inclusion, despite mixed brokerage views on valuations.
- Stock Market Today: Small-cap stock below ₹100, Dhani Services share price gained 3% during the intraday trades on Thursday as promoter raised stakes
- FIIs have been steering their focus from large-cap stocks to select small-cap names, signaling a change in market dynamics. While their growing stakes reflect confidence, small-cap stocks come with higher volatility and risks. Should retail investors take the plunge or tread cautiously?
- Indian markets have shown resilience in March, recovering from February's losses and outperforming global peers. The Nifty 50 and Sensex have crossed significant milestones, despite net selling by overseas investors. However, some sectors like media and realty continue to struggle.
- Gold and equities are rising simultaneously due to a falling dollar index and expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts. Gold prices have surged over 4% this month, while the Nifty 50 has gained 3.5%. However, experts caution that this trend may not last long.
- Godrej Industries shares rose by 4% in intra-day trading on March 20, following an increase in stake by promoters.
- GPT Infraprojects shares touched an intraday high to ₹107.50 apiece on March 20. The scrip has ascended over 9 per cent in past five trading sessions.
- FY25 was challenging for the BFSI sector, with modest returns. MOSL prefers private banks over public ones, anticipating better performance due to stronger balance sheets and earnings recovery potential. Despite pressures, PVBs are expected to outpace PSBs in earnings growth through FY27.
- AAVAS Financiers shares have gained 17% in one month and 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past one year, AAVAS Financiers stock price has delivered over 46% returns, while it has rallied more than 51% in five years.
- BMW Industries' shares rose 8.7% after announcing an ₹800 crore capex plan for a new steel complex in Bokaro. Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has gained 250% over five years, indicating positive long-term prospects.
- Technical Picks: Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities recommends these two stocks to buy in the near-term - Bharat Dynamics Ltd, and Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL).
- Stock Market Today: Avenue Supermarts Ltd share price gained in the intraday trades on Thursday on the news of investment of ₹175 crore in the DMart E-Commerce arm
- According to the HDFC Securities, MGL and IGL are trading at 10.7x and 14.9x March-26E EPS, respectively, representing a 16% and 23% discount to their five-year averages, despite a strong volume growth outlook in the medium term.
- Shares of NMDC traded flat ahead of the dividend record date on March 21. The company announced an interim dividend of ₹2.30 per share, marking its first for FY25. Investors must purchase shares today to be eligible for the payout.
- Navratna PSU stock Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price jumped over 2.26 per cent on Thursday ahead of dividend record date announcement.
- Gensol Engineering's shares fell 4% on March 30 after block deals revealed mixed investor sentiment. The stock is down 79% from its peak and has lost over 70% in the past year due to financial troubles and management concerns, including a CFO resignation.
- Zen Technologies share price plunged nearly 3 per cent on Thursday's trading session on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) despite positive market sentiments.
- Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose over 6% after signing an MoU with PWD Nagaland for Modular Steel Bridges. The stock has gained for five consecutive days, with a 127% increase over the past year and 1125% over the last five years.
- Paras Defence share price surges 10% on ₹ ₹142 crore order win from DRDO
- NCC share price jumped nearly 6% on Thursday after the company announced the receipt of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an order worth ₹2,130 crore.
- The entry of Adani Group into the cables and wires market has led to a sell-off in shares of major companies like Polycab India and KEI Industries. Rising copper and aluminum prices further complicate the sector, raising concerns over increased competition and production costs.
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock surged around 7 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday, March 20, after CLSA reaffirmed its 'outperform' rating with a target price of ₹170, indicating nearly 70 percent upside from its previous close.
- Vodafone Idea share price has fallen 10% in one month, and dropped over 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The beleaguered telecom stock has declined 30% in six months and 42% in one year.
- Stocks to buy or sell: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), and REC Ltd.
- On March 20, the Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, showed significant gains in the morning session, reflecting the positive trend of the US market after the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates and hinted at two potential rate cuts this year.
- Stock Market Today: NHPC share price gained during the morning trades on Monday on fundraising news. The company now plans for raising of debt up to Rs.6,300 crore during FY 2025-26
- Dividend Stocks 2025: Angel One, Galaxy Surfactants, Axtel Industries share prices will remain in focus as will trade ex-dividend today
- TVS Motor Company shares will be in the spotlight on Thursday, March 20, as the board convenes to consider and announce an interim dividend for the quarter ending March 31. The stock has gained 24 percent from its 52-week low, riding on strong auto sales and market optimism.
- Captain Technocast has announced a 1:1 bonus share issuance, granting one bonus share for each existing equity share. The company's paid-up capital will double to ₹23.22 crore. This marks the second bonus issue since July 2022.
- Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price has recorded a 7% increase over the past month. However, on a YTD basis, the PSU defence stock has declined by 17%. Over the past year, Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have dropped by 21%, while the stock has surged by 50% over a two-year period.
- According to market experts, the Indian stock market are expected to open higher on Thursday, continuing their gains, driven by positive global market trends following the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.
- Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts pick five shares to buy after US Fed meeting — NHPC, Patel Engineering, Sterlite Technologies, HFCL, and BL Kashyap and Sons
- Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.