Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025 : RVNL share price: Navratna stock jumps 3% after acceptance of ₹554 crore LoA by NHAI. Do you own?

Stock Market News Today Live Updates:
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: RVNL share price: Navratna stock jumps 3% after acceptance of ₹554 crore LoA by NHAI. Do you own?
- RVNL share price opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹374 apiece on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here
- 52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure, Future Enterprises, Ausom Enterprise, Cerebra Integrated Tech Ord B
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: 52 Week High Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Axiscades Technologies, Bohra Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
- 52 Week High Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Axiscades Technologies, Bohra Industries, Asian Hotels North, Quantum Gold Etf, Icici Prudential Gold Etf
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock VA Tech Wabag zooms 9% to hit 4-week high. Here’s why
- In an exchange filing today, the company announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet for a dedicated Municipal Platform, focusing on the development of capital projects for the municipal sector.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Bajaj Finance shares hits record high on leadership stability; brokerages raise targets beyond ₹10,000
- Bajaj Finance shares rose 4% to a record high of ₹9,070 after Anup Kumar Saha was appointed MD, replacing Rajeev Jain, who becomes Vice Chairman. Brokerages raised price targets, citing leadership stability and expected financial performance improvements.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: HCC share price jumps over 13% as JV secures ₹2,470 crore order from Tata Power
- Hindustan Construction Company shares rose 13.3% after its joint venture with Tata Projects secured a ₹2,470 crore order for a Pumped Storage Project. This follows another contract win worth ₹2,191 crore for a metro rail project.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: LT share price edges north on company's fundraise move. Do you own?
- LT share price opened upside at ₹3,357 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹3,376.30 apiece within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities suggests THESE three stocks to buy, hold, and accumulate today
- Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Torrent Power, Bharat Dynamics, and Jindal Saw.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Defence stocks to buy: BDL, HAL, among defence stock picks after DAC approves ₹54,000 crore acquisition proposals
- Defence stocks to buy: Bharat Dynamics shares jumped over 5%, while BEML stock price rallied 4% after the government approved the capital acquisition of a slew of military hardware worth more than ₹54,000 crore.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Ola Electric shares jump 6% after clarification on February sales data mismatch
- Ola Electric share price rose 6% after denying claims of a sales drop for February 2025. The company attributed delays in registrations to vendor discussions and assured that sales remain strong, with a backlog being swiftly managed.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Manappuram Finance share price jumps 5%; what's driving the stock? What should investors do?
- Manappuram Finance's share price rose over 5% in morning trade on March 21 after Bain Capital announced a ₹4,385 crore investment for an 18% stake. The stock opened at ₹226.50, reaching ₹228.60.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Dividend stock Samvardhana Motherson share price edge higher ahead of dividend announcement
- Samvardhana Motherson share price opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹131.37 apiece on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Greenlam Industries, Ramco, Roni Households to trade ex-bonus today. Do you own any?
- Greenlam Industries, Gamco, and Roni Households are set to trade ex-bonus today, attracting investor attention. Greenlam and Roni will issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, while Gamco will issue in a 5:4 ratio. The record date for all is March 21, 2025.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Infosys, Wipro, TCS, other IT stocks in focus after Accenture Q2 results. Details here
- Infosys ADR slipped 3.5% to $17.9 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR declined 3.2% to $2.79 on the NYSE. Meanwhile, the US stock market ended lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing 59.16 points, or 0.33%, lower at 17,691.63.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: LG India’s IPO eyes a premium valuation—will investors bite?
- The South Korean electronics giant is set for one of India’s biggest listings, banking on its market dominance and strong margins. But with slowing revenue growth and rising royalty payments, is the stock priced for outsized returns or stretched too thin?
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: IRFC, NMDC to CG Power: Record date for THESE dividend stocks today. Do you own any?
- IRFC, NMDC, and CG Power shares will trade ex-dividend on March 21. IRFC announced a second interim dividend of Re 0.80 per share, while NMDC declared ₹2.30 per share. CG Power's interim dividend is ₹1.30, payable on April 16.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Softrak Venture Investment to trade ex-split today.
- Stocks including Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, and Softrak Venture Investment will trade ex-split today. Share splits reduce face value from ₹10 to Re 1, making shares more accessible and enhancing market liquidity.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 21
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,217 level, a premium of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 21 March 2025
- Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Jindal SAW, Maruti Suzuki, and HUL
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Accenture Q2 results to BoE policy
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,220 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy today, 21 March
- Discover stock picks by market expert for 20 March. Stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Accenture share price: Why did the Dublin-based IT giant's stock nosedive 7% after Q2 results? EXPLAINED
- Accenture share price: The Dublin-based IT major's share price tumbled over seven per cent after declaring the second quarter results with a hike in its full-year revenue guidance.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Friday— March 21, 2025
- Stock market today: Shortly, 23,100 and 23,000 will be key support zones for the Nifty 50 index, while 23,300 and 23,400 could serve as key resistance areas for day traders, said experts
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 21 March 2025
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today —Welspun Corp, Kaveri Seed Company, Greenlam Industries, Vimta Labs, and Garware Technical Fibres
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Here are three small-cap gems that you cannot miss, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman
- Investors are closely monitoring these small-cap gems, focusing on solid fundamentals and growth strategies that position them for long-term success.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Best stock recommendations for 21 March by MarketSmith India
- Stocks to trade: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today - 21 March
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for 21 March
- Stocks to buy today: Here are three stock recommendations from market expert Ankush Bajaj for 21 March
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Infosys, Wipro ADRs drop over 3% on NYSE after Accenture hikes full-year revenue guidance to 5-7% on AI boom
- Infosys ADR dropped over three per cent to $17.9 on the American stock exchange after Accenture hiked its year-end revenue guidance to 5-7 per cent over AI services demand.