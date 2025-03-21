Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025 : RVNL share price: Navratna stock jumps 3% after acceptance of 554 crore LoA by NHAI. Do you own?

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
- RVNL share price opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹374 apiece on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
- 52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure, Future Enterprises, Ausom Enterprise, Cerebra Integrated Tech Ord B
- 52 Week High Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Axiscades Technologies, Bohra Industries, Asian Hotels North, Quantum Gold Etf, Icici Prudential Gold Etf
- In an exchange filing today, the company announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet for a dedicated Municipal Platform, focusing on the development of capital projects for the municipal sector.
- Bajaj Finance shares rose 4% to a record high of ₹9,070 after Anup Kumar Saha was appointed MD, replacing Rajeev Jain, who becomes Vice Chairman. Brokerages raised price targets, citing leadership stability and expected financial performance improvements.
- Hindustan Construction Company shares rose 13.3% after its joint venture with Tata Projects secured a ₹2,470 crore order for a Pumped Storage Project. This follows another contract win worth ₹2,191 crore for a metro rail project.
- LT share price opened upside at ₹3,357 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹3,376.30 apiece within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
- Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya has recommended to buy, hold, and accumulate Torrent Power, Bharat Dynamics, and Jindal Saw.
- Defence stocks to buy: Bharat Dynamics shares jumped over 5%, while BEML stock price rallied 4% after the government approved the capital acquisition of a slew of military hardware worth more than ₹54,000 crore.
- Ola Electric share price rose 6% after denying claims of a sales drop for February 2025. The company attributed delays in registrations to vendor discussions and assured that sales remain strong, with a backlog being swiftly managed.
- Manappuram Finance's share price rose over 5% in morning trade on March 21 after Bain Capital announced a ₹4,385 crore investment for an 18% stake. The stock opened at ₹226.50, reaching ₹228.60.
- Samvardhana Motherson share price opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹131.37 apiece on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
- Greenlam Industries, Gamco, and Roni Households are set to trade ex-bonus today, attracting investor attention. Greenlam and Roni will issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, while Gamco will issue in a 5:4 ratio. The record date for all is March 21, 2025.
- Infosys ADR slipped 3.5% to $17.9 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR declined 3.2% to $2.79 on the NYSE. Meanwhile, the US stock market ended lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing 59.16 points, or 0.33%, lower at 17,691.63.
- The South Korean electronics giant is set for one of India’s biggest listings, banking on its market dominance and strong margins. But with slowing revenue growth and rising royalty payments, is the stock priced for outsized returns or stretched too thin?
- IRFC, NMDC, and CG Power shares will trade ex-dividend on March 21. IRFC announced a second interim dividend of Re 0.80 per share, while NMDC declared ₹2.30 per share. CG Power's interim dividend is ₹1.30, payable on April 16.
- Stocks including Last Mile Enterprises, Optimus Finance, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, and Softrak Venture Investment will trade ex-split today. Share splits reduce face value from ₹10 to Re 1, making shares more accessible and enhancing market liquidity.
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,217 level, a premium of nearly 17 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
- Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Jindal SAW, Maruti Suzuki, and HUL
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,220 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
- Discover stock picks by market expert for 20 March. Stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India
- Accenture share price: The Dublin-based IT major's share price tumbled over seven per cent after declaring the second quarter results with a hike in its full-year revenue guidance.
- Stock market today: Shortly, 23,100 and 23,000 will be key support zones for the Nifty 50 index, while 23,300 and 23,400 could serve as key resistance areas for day traders, said experts
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today —Welspun Corp, Kaveri Seed Company, Greenlam Industries, Vimta Labs, and Garware Technical Fibres
- Investors are closely monitoring these small-cap gems, focusing on solid fundamentals and growth strategies that position them for long-term success.
- Stocks to trade: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today - 21 March
- Stocks to buy today: Here are three stock recommendations from market expert Ankush Bajaj for 21 March
- Infosys ADR dropped over three per cent to $17.9 on the American stock exchange after Accenture hiked its year-end revenue guidance to 5-7 per cent over AI services demand.