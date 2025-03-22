LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 22, 2025 : Nike share price cracks 9% to hit five-year low after Q4 sales drop 17%; Mcap below $100 billion for first time

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2025, 04:08 AM IST

