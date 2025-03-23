Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025 : Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 24 March

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
23 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 24 March
Read the full story here
- Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy or sell on Monday - IRCTC, Castrol India and Tata Consumer Products.
23 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: US Fed to reduce monthly redemption cap on Treasury securities to $5 billion: How will this impact investors?
Read the full story here
- US Fed's latest policy decision came as policymakers deal with considerable uncertainty about the economic outlook tied to the Trump administration's aggressive and chaotic policy changes.
23 Mar 2025, 07:38 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Mid, small-cap stocks in defence, renewables, manufacturing could be long-term bets, says Green Portfolio PMS co-founder
Read the full story here
- Divam Sharma from Green Portfolio PMS anticipates a rebound in the Indian stock market, suggesting increased equity allocation, particularly in mid and small-cap stocks. Despite recent downturns, historical trends indicate markets recover ahead of the economy, supported by strong domestic liquidity.
23 Mar 2025, 06:19 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Week Ahead: F&O expiry, US tariffs, FII flow, global cues among key triggers for Indian stock market
Read the full story here
- Stock market triggers: F&O expiry, Trump tariffs, foreign fund outflow, and global cues will dictate trends this week. D-Street experts say a decision breakout above 23,400 could drive the Nifty 50 index to further gains.
23 Mar 2025, 06:17 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock to watch: IndusInd Bank shares to be in focus on Monday; Here's why
Read the full story here
- Stock to watch: After the private lender's accounting lapse was disclosed, shares of IndusInd Bank have been on a downtrend, tumbling 33 per cent in March so far.
23 Mar 2025, 03:13 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ITC Hotels share price zooms 11% to hit 52-week high on buoyant volumes, stock up 20% in one month: Time to buy?
Read the full story here