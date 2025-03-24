Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025 : Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 24 March 2025

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — 24 March 2025
- Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today — NHPC, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Geojit Financial Services
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, NCC, Dr Reddy's, M&M, Power Grid among shares in focus today
- Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on March 24
- Nifty 50, Sensex today: The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,490 level, a premium of nearly 110 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 24 March 2025
- Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Waaree Energies, Zomato, and Himadri Speciality Chemical
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Trump tariffs threat to gold prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,500 level, a premium of nearly 120 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 March 2025
- Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Home First Finance Company India, General Insurance Corporation of India, PCBL Chemical, and Quess Corp.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy today 24 March
- Discover the top stock picks by market expert for 24 March. Stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj and MarketSmith India
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Seven stocks to buy or sell on Monday— March 24, 2025
- Stock Market Today: For the Nifty-50 index, the zone of 23130-23100 is likely to provide a cushion in case of any immediate decline. On the upside, it is likely to test the level of 23600, followed by 23800 in the short-term, said experts
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Real alpha will still come from mid-caps and small-caps: TRUST Mutual Fund’s Mihir Vora
- Large caps might deliver historical returns of around 11%, but the real alpha will still come from the mid-caps and small-caps, believes Mihir Vora, chief investment officer of TRUST Mutual Fund. “I would lean more toward small-caps than mid-caps."
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Five years since pandemic crash: Penny stockholders celebrate, but for how long?
- During bull runs, penny stocks generate wealth for lucky and savvy investors.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Best stock recommendations for today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 24 March
- Best stock recommendations for today: MarketSmith India recommends top picks for 24 March