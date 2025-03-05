Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025 : US dollar hits three-month low after US inflation, growth concerns outweigh potential boost from tariffs

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:53 AM IST Trade

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide