Fri Mar 07 2025 15:59:38
Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 9, 2025 : Nifty logs best week in 3 months, valuations hit multi-year lows: Bear case scenarios point to THESE year-end levels
Stock Market News Today Live Updates on March 9, 2025 : Nifty logs best week in 3 months, valuations hit multi-year lows: Bear case scenarios point to THESE year-end levels

1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 04:03 AM IST
Latest news on March 9, 2025: Nifty 50 valuations: Amid the ongoing stock market correction and high volatility, the NSE 50-index benchmark Nifty 50's forward P/E valuations for CY25 and CY26 have declined to multi-year lows of 18.5X and 16.2X.
Latest news on March 9, 2025: Nifty 50 valuations: Amid the ongoing stock market correction and high volatility, the NSE 50-index benchmark Nifty 50's forward P/E valuations for CY25 and CY26 have declined to multi-year lows of 18.5X and 16.2X.

09 Mar 2025, 04:03:24 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Nifty logs best week in 3 months, valuations hit multi-year lows: Bear case scenarios point to THESE year-end levels

  • Nifty 50 valuations: If valuations during previous corrections are used as reference points, Nifty 50 could decline to 20,510, based on CY25 consensus EPS of 1,194 and 15X forward P/E seen during the 2020 COVID-19 crash.
