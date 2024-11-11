Explore
Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Nov 11

2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
11 Nov 2024, 06:31:31 AM IST

  • Stock Market Today: The Nifty-50 index has important support near 24000 zone failing which it can retest the crucial zone of the 200 period moving average at 23500 levels, said experts
Read the full story here

11 Nov 2024, 06:23:55 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Granules, Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on November 11

  • F&O ban list: These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.
Read the full story here

11 Nov 2024, 06:09:17 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — November 11

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Exide Industries, Titan Co., and Tata Consumer Products.
Read the full story here

