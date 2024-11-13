Explore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, CPI inflation to Tesla stock price
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, CPI inflation to Tesla stock price

6 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 07:11 AM IST

6 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Livemint

Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Explore comprehensive coverage of the stock market, with updates on key indices, stock performance, and financial news. Track the biggest market moves and discover how economic indicators, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events impact investments worldwide

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
13 Nov 2024, 07:11:02 AM IST

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,890 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
13 Nov 2024, 06:40:29 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Manappuram Finance among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 13

  • Aarti Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Granules India, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Limited are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 13.
13 Nov 2024, 06:31:36 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Q2 results today: Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, Apollo Tyres, Godrej Industries, Sun TV, Torrent Power & more on Nov 13

  • Q2 results today: At least 579 companies including Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, Apollo Tyres, Godrej Industries, Sun TV, Torrent Power, Thermax, and Kalyan Jewellers, among others, will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on November 13.
13 Nov 2024, 06:30:24 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Could these two monopoly businesses still generate solid returns?

  • Pidilite Industries and Bajaj Auto have been the shining stars of their industries for years, each holding an impressive market share and delivering solid performances.
13 Nov 2024, 06:25:35 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Q2 results today; five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — Nov 13

  • Stock Market Today: Steep correction in the benchmark Nifty 50 index continued which now is closer to 23880 levels and analysts do not rule out Nifty testing the long-term moving average at the 200 DEMA level, around 23,540
13 Nov 2024, 06:20:01 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh picks three intraday stocks for today - Nov 13

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Tata Power, DLF, and Jindal Steel and Power 
13 Nov 2024, 06:00:22 AM IST

Stock MarketsNews Today Live: The Tatas of South India deserve your attention, dear investor—here’s why

  • A southern powerhouse with a century-old legacy, this group rivals India's biggest names with unmatched financial strength and a diverse global footprint.
