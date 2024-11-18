Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 18, 2024 : Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 18

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
18 Nov 2024, 06:10 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 18
Read the full story here
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Indian Hotels Co., Biocon, and DLF.
18 Nov 2024, 06:01 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 18
Read the full story here
- Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, and Hindustan Copper are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 18.
18 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: In falling markets, consider this for capital preservation and growth
Read the full story here
- The old saying that necessity is the mother of invention has never been as true as it is today. With financial markets being as nervous and volatile as they are today, generating absolute profits has become challenging. Here is how to preserve capital and generate alpha profit
18 Nov 2024, 05:50 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Three stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday -18 November
Read the full story here
- Here are the three stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 18 November
18 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Is this stock the next big ticket for investors?
Read the full story here
- It delivered an impressive 33% annual return from 2013 to 2020, but plummeted 60% after covid. Can it stage a comeback? Let's find out.
18 Nov 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ‘High valuations won’t stop investors from buying Indian equities’
Read the full story here
- Stefan Hofer, MD and chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia, pointed out that “the natural caution is the valuation" as far as Indian equities is concerned. India is not cheap for a reason and that is growth.
18 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Vedanta’s tangled debt, dividends, demerger: Where do shareholders stand?
Read the full story here
- Vedanta is juggling debt, dividends and a demerger, and achieving the right balance of the three could unlock value for shareholders. We explore the possible risks and opportunities.