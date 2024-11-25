Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 25, 2024 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Maharashtra election result; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Nov 25

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
25 Nov 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Maharashtra election result; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Nov 25
- Stock Market Today: As long as the benchmark Nifty 50 index and Sensex are trading above 200 day Simple Moving Average or 23600 and 77500 respectively, the pullback formation is likely to continue, said experts
25 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Everyone's punting on Vodafone Idea. Is it worth the risk?
- Vodafone Idea (Vi) is struggling with debt and a declining subscriber base. Recent fundraising and price hikes may help, but its future remains uncertain. Is punting on Vodafone Idea worth it for the investor?
25 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Three recently debt-free stocks mutual funds can’t get enough of
- These three mid-cap stocks have displayed exceptional debt management and operational efficiency
25 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Monday-25 November
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Monday, 25 November
25 Nov 2024, 05:55 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: ‘This correction could be an opportunity to boost returns: Sunil Singhania
- For those seeking decent returns and investing with a long-term perspective, any time is a good time to invest, says Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager.
25 Nov 2024, 05:52 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Adani Enterprises, National Aluminium among seven stocks in F&O ban list on November 25
- Aarti Industries, Adani Enterprises, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indraprastha Gas, and National Aluminium Company are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 25
25 Nov 2024, 05:40 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Adani bulls cut positions before news of US indictment
- Certain traders holding futures positions of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, squared off or closed out a substantial part of these on Tuesday, two days before the carnage.
25 Nov 2024, 05:38 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 25
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — BGR Energy Systems, Exide Industries, and Tata Motors.
25 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: A bounce is building in the market, but will it last?
- The MSCI index rebalancing taking effect on Monday is expected to attract FII flows. However, the rally could prompt investors singed by the recent correction to cut losses, potentially limiting the life of the rebound.