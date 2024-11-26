Stock Market News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024 : Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold to Russia-Ukraine war; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Nov 26

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. Our Stock Market News provides real-time updates, insightful analysis, and in-depth coverage of the global financial landscape. From major index movements and corporate earnings to economic indicators and geopolitical events, we deliver the latest information impacting your investments and the broader economy. Our goal is to empower you with a clear understanding of market dynamics, investor sentiment, and potential opportunities, keeping you connected to the essential developments shaping the world of finance. Stay ahead with timely updates and expert perspectives on stock market trends.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold to Russia-Ukraine war; 5 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — Nov 26
- Stock Market today: After Nifty-50 Index gaining sharply from the lows near 23260 zone , the bias and sentiment remains positive significantly with 24500 zone acting as the important barrier waiting to be breached decisively to ensure further rise. The immediate support is at 23800, said experts
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today — November 26
- Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today — Persistent Systems, Laurus Labs, and Ashok Leyland.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Top three IT stocks to watch out for in this bull market
- The Nifty IT Index has recently demonstrated a bullish pattern on the chart and shows significant potential for outperformance.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Tuesday-26 November
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 26 November
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Stock market today: Aarti Industries, GNFC, Granules among three stocks in F&O ban list on November 26
- The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period. These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
Stock MarketsNews Today Live: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 26
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended Indus Towers, Cummins India, and KPI Green Energy for today, November 26.